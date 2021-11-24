Watch: Dubai princess shares video of tiny kitten saved from three tigers

In a scary encounter, a stray kitten wandered into the cage of three tigers who immeditaley attacked it. However, the kitten was saved after the quick intervention of the keepers. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera and is now going viral after Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum, a Dubai princess, shared it on Instagram.

The princess who often shares photos and videos of the incredible wildlife at her beachside sanctuary, shared a series of videos of the incident caught on surveillance cameras of the enclosure. The first clip showed a white tiger holding the kitten by its nape, while the other two tigers — one yellow and another white — also try to catch it.

However, hearing the commotion, two men, probably the keepers, were seen rushing in to help the cat. The second video showed one of the tiger running inside the enclosure, grabbing the kitten by its neck but releasing it shortly after two of the keepers intervened.

Although the kitten was clearly shaken, as seen in a third video filmed by keepers, there were no visible physical injuries on its body. But another video of the kitten being examined with a clamping scissor showed it had lost sensation in its tail.

“She’s doing well now and won’t be a little stray anymore!” the post read. It however, remains unclear if the princess herself adopted the stray feline.

Following the incident, the princess shared an update saying the kitten was checked by a vet. The princess shared more videos and photos of the rescued cat.

The princess, who runs a YouTube channel called Animalia, keeps updating followers with various content featuring all the animals in her private zoo.