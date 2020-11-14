scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Top news

Watch: Drunk woman drives nearly a mile on train tracks, gets arrested later

Police in Malaga said a driver was found to have three times the allowed blood-alcohol limit after she drove on train tracks interrupting services for nearly two hours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 14, 2020 1:59:51 pm
drunk driver drives on train tracks, spanish woman drives on tracks, drunk driving, drunk driving funny videos, indian express, viral videos, viral newsThe woman only stopped driving after three of the tyres were punctured. (Málaga Local Police/ YouTube)

A woman in Málaga, Spain, drove her car on the metro tracks for more than a mile, stopping only when she had punctured three of the vehicles tyres. Footage captured on CCTV cameras are now going viral creating a buzz online.

The car got stuck in between the tracks at the entrance to a tunnel, and as a result train services were  delayed for nearly two hours. Malaga Metro security guards alerted the police, who had to call a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the tracks, Euro Weekly News reported.

When police reached the site, they found the 25-year-old female driver was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and later found it to be thrice over the blood alcohol limit.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Policía Local Málaga, the woman was charged with a crime against road safety while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The local police officers also contacted the Metro Málaga checkpoint, where they were informed that in the absence of a more exhaustive report from the maintenance company, the damage to the tracks were of a “slight nature, consisting of friction on the tracks”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement