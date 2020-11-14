Watch: Drunk woman drives nearly a mile on train tracks, gets arrested later

The woman only stopped driving after three of the tyres were punctured. (Málaga Local Police/ YouTube)

A woman in Málaga, Spain, drove her car on the metro tracks for more than a mile, stopping only when she had punctured three of the vehicles tyres. Footage captured on CCTV cameras are now going viral creating a buzz online.

The car got stuck in between the tracks at the entrance to a tunnel, and as a result train services were delayed for nearly two hours. Malaga Metro security guards alerted the police, who had to call a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the tracks, Euro Weekly News reported.

When police reached the site, they found the 25-year-old female driver was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and later found it to be thrice over the blood alcohol limit.

Watch the video here:

According to Policía Local Málaga, the woman was charged with a crime against road safety while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The local police officers also contacted the Metro Málaga checkpoint, where they were informed that in the absence of a more exhaustive report from the maintenance company, the damage to the tracks were of a “slight nature, consisting of friction on the tracks”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd