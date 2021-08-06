Watch: Drunk Passenger duct-taped after misbehaving with passengers and crew

Maxwell Berry assaulted three crew members, he punched one and groped the breasts of two others. (Screengrab)

In a bid to control an unruly passenger on a flight, the crew of an American airline duct-taped a man to his seat. Now, a video of the passenger creating a ruckus is going viral.

The cabin crew of Frontier Airlines had to restrain a 22-year-old drunk passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami for allegedly hitting one of the crew members and groping two women flight attendants.

In a video that went viral, the man in question, identified as Maxwell Berry, was seen shouting at other passengers and boasting about his parents’ wealth and saying they were worth more than $2 million.

Berry assaulted three crew members — punched one and groped two others, The New York Times reported.

After this, a crew member used duct tape to wrap his mouth and taped his body to the seat.

In another video, after being taped to his seat, Berry was seen shouting “Help!”.

A version of the video posted by ABC Reporter Sam Sweeney on Twitter, which has over 10 million views was retweeted by Berry himself, who claims he was “treated like livestock.”

“This will forever be the most dehumanizing experience in my entire life,” Berry wrote. “Many people laughed and ridiculed me as I was mistreated by staff of a PROFESSIONAL airline,” NPR reported.

Miami-Dade Police charged Berry with three misdemeanour counts of battery, according to the police report. The Miami Herald reported that Berry had just finished two cocktails and wanted to order another round. “Things began to go awry when the Norwalk, Ohio, man brushed his empty cup against a female flight attendant’s backside “inappropriately,” police said.

Frontier Airlines then stated that the three flight attendants were sent on a paid leave. The airline initially told CNN the crew members “will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of an investigation.”

However, after the union representing its flight attendants criticised the airline’s “knee-jerk reaction to a short video clip that did not show the full incident,” the airline voiced support for its crew.

Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) released a statement saying, “A drunk and irate passenger verbally, physically, and sexually assaulted multiple members of the crew. When he refused to comply after multiple attempts to de-escalate, the crew was forced to restrain the passenger with the tools available to them onboard. We are supporting the crew.”

AFA added, “Management suspended the crew as a knee-jerk reaction to a short video clip that did not show the full incident. Management should be supporting the crew at this time not suspending them. We will be fighting this with every contractual and legal tool available.”

The Airlines then in a statement said, “Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight.”