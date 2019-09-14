Watch: Donald Trump blames energy-efficient bulbs for his orange appearance

US President Donald Trump has a theory on why he sometimes appears orange: energy-efficient light bulbs. Yes, you read that right. Not only has he finally admitted on camera that he looks “orange”, he has also given us an explanation for it.

Speaking in Baltimore, Trump told the GOP House Retreat Dinner on Thursday night that environment-friendly lights are no good as the light they emit make him look orange. “The bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst,” he said, adding that energy-efficient lights are “at times more expensive than that old, incandescent bulb that worked very well”.

The video of his bizarre remark quickly went viral online and people slammed him for his ignorance. While many trolled him and shared memes to say it’s not the bulbs but his tanning kit that’s to be blamed, others wondered how he appears orange under the sun when there’s no LED or CFL light to be blamed.

Here’s how people reacted to his comment:





Trump’s remark comes after his administration rolled-back Obama-era energy efficiency rules for light bulbs earlier this month. The President told reporters that the Energy Department cancelled the pending phase-out of the targeted incandescent bulbs because “what’s saved is not worth it,” adding that “price was another thing.”

The Energy Department announced the action ahead of the revision’s publication in the Federal Register, a step toward a rule becoming final. The rule change “will ensure that the choice of how to light homes and businesses is left to the American people, not the federal government,” the Energy Department said in a statement.