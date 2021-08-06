Watch: Incredible footage of pod of dolphins gliding through waves in Sydney

A pod of dolphins was spotted gliding through the blue waters off Sydney’s Bronte beach, much to the delight of swimmers and surfers.

In a video posted by the Bronte Surf Life Saving Club, dozens of dolphins are seen swimming between Bronte and Tamarama beaches. While posting the video, the club quipped that the dolphins were enjoying a “great lunch time swim”.

Many commented on the video saying it was a “party” and that it was beautiful. However, it is not the first time that locals have spotted such a huge pod of dolphins in the area amid the lockdown.

Not everyone is in Lockdown in Sydney Australia. Here are a few Dolphins surfing and surf diving off Bronte Beach just around the coast from Bondi beach. pic.twitter.com/wopIM5PSBl — Dorset Rebel (@DorsetRebel) August 5, 2021

While many took to social media to express their surprise, it was not an unusual sight as Bondi and Bronte beaches are famous for being prime spots for dolphin and whale sighting, particularly between June and August each year.

According to the Australian government’s department of environment, “Commercial whale and dolphin watching operators form an important nature-based industry that attracts a large number of tourists to coastal towns.”