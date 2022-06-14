scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Dog wanders into gorilla enclosure at US zoo, is rescued later

To ensure the safety of all animals, wildlife care specialists recalled the two gorillas from the enclosure, and members of the Humane Society responded to the call to rescue the canine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 14, 2022 5:33:56 pm
dog enters gorilla enclosure, us zoo dog rescued from gorilla exhibit, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, San Diego Zoo dog rescue, indian expressThe incident happened at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A dog wandered into a gorilla enclosure at a US zoo. Now, videos of the canine in close proximity to the wild animal have taken social media by storm. Luckily, the dog managed to escape the arena unharmed.

On Sunday, visitors at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park were confused to find a stray dog in the gorilla exhibit. While at first, the ape seemed unbothered looking at the dog maintaining a safe distance, as the public continued to hoot and clap, the ape began to chase it.

Also Watch |Visitor trespasses Orangutan enclosure at Indonesian zoo, animal attacks by grabbing by his leg

A video shared by an eyewitness shows a zoo keeper trying to distract the gorilla aiding the dog to flee the exhibit.

Watch the moment here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Zoo staff told Fox 5 San Diego that the intruder may have been part of a pair of dogs running loose in the park, virtually undetected until he was noticed in the gorilla habitat around 4 pm.

To take control of the situation and ensure the safety of all animals, wildlife care specialists recalled the two gorillas from the enclosure, which the zoo said is “part of the regular safety procedures at the park.” Then members of the Humane Society responded to the call to rescue the canine.

The Humane Society’s Escondido Campus took in the dog to ascertain its identity and look for its owners. The dog has been identified as a male shepherd, however, there was no leash or microchip. They are hoping someone will come and claim the dog soon.

“Animal Caregivers have given the dog a shelter name of ‘Mighty Joe Young.’ We are so glad no one was hurt,” the Humane Society wrote on Twitter.

In another update, they said ‘Mighty Joe Young’ has “gotten a veterinary checkup” where they “removed some ticks, provided him with flea meds and vaccines.”

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement