Dog disrupts football game in Bolivia, gets adopted by one of the footballers

A professional football game in Bolivia had to be stopped briefly after a dog ran onto the field and refused to leave. The dog was later adopted by one of the players.

The game between football teams The Strongest and Nacional Potosi in Potosi on December 24 was paused for several minutes when the dog ran on to the field with a football boot in its mouth.

A video of the incident, which is now making the rounds of the internet, shows authorities and players chasing the dog. Finally, one of the players picked up the canine and carried it to the sidelines.

Watch the video here:

Pooch invader: dog disrupts match and steals football boot in Bolivia https://t.co/AMrojOEiNH pic.twitter.com/Kexo8UKeCX — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) December 28, 2020

According to local reports, Raul Castro, a player for The Strongest, later announced that he would adopt the dog.

La historia de "Cachito" llegó a un final feliz.

El jugador Fernando Marteli informó a través de sus redes sociales que su compañero Raúl Castro adoptará al cachorro y que también se pagaron todos sus cuidados veterinarios. https://t.co/3YV1gVX3vr pic.twitter.com/lHhkBYBujr — Agencia Boliviana de Información (@abi_bolivia) December 26, 2020

Despite the brief interruption, the match ended with The Strongest winning 3-0.