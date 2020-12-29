scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Dog disrupts football game in Bolivia, gets adopted by one of the footballers

A video of the incident, which is now making the rounds of the internet, shows authorities and players chasing the dog.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2020 4:19:06 pm
A professional football game in Bolivia had to be stopped briefly after a dog ran onto the field and refused to leave. The dog was later adopted by one of the players.

The game between football teams The Strongest and Nacional Potosi in Potosi on December 24 was paused for several minutes when the dog ran on to the field with a football boot in its mouth.

A video of the incident, which is now making the rounds of the internet, shows authorities and players chasing the dog. Finally, one of the players picked up the canine and carried it to the sidelines.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, Raul Castro, a player for The Strongest, later announced that he would adopt the dog.

Despite the brief interruption, the match ended with The Strongest winning 3-0.

