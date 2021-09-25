Watch: Dog interrupts Bosnian Premier League football match, club calls it ‘Dognaldo’

When it comes to pitch-invaders, netizens and players do not seem to mind the four-legged ones. The latest example is that of a dog that not only entered a football field in Bosnia but also tried to steal the show. Now, the hilarious clip is winning hearts online.

During a match between Sloboda and Posusje at the Bosnian Premier League, the dog was seen running into the field to join the game in the first few minutes of the match. The black pooch was seen following the ball before getting hold of it and nutmegging professional players.

The dog was seen having a blast while the footballers try to get the ball from it. Finally, after running around for a bit, one player managed to get the ball while a match official was seen picking up the animal and escorting it out of the field.

As the video went viral, many, impressed with dog’s ‘paw-some’ skills, took to social media and asked Sloboda team to draft the pooch. Sloboda played along and dubbed it as ‘Dognaldo’, commending its dribbling skills.

We have had a lot of requests for comment. We can officially confirm, that regardless of impressive dribbling skills, Dognaldo will not be be offered a contract due to legal issues and unreasonable demands from his representatives. We wish him all the best. #dognaldo #sloboda pic.twitter.com/2eEmj015FX — FK Sloboda Tuzla (@FKSlobodaTuzla) September 23, 2021

Interestingly, the club also shared another video on Twitter informing fans it wasn’t just the dog that interrupted the same on that day. In fact, a feline too wanted some limelight and entered the pitch. Naming it ‘Catinho’, the club clarified, it too wasn’t offered a contract.

It was one of those games, and no, we are not making it up. While the dog world went mad for #Dognaldo, the very same game also featured #Catinho. Didn’t get a contract either. Sorry. Not the pitch invasion that security was prepared for. #sloboda pic.twitter.com/pdxH285Y0s — FK Sloboda Tuzla (@FKSlobodaTuzla) September 24, 2021

Apologising for the interruption, the club added: “Not the pitch invasion that security was prepared for.”

Not the first time this week, canines interrupted matches. Earlier, a bat dog entered the mount during a baseball match unable to control its feelings seeing balls flying past it.

Last year, a similar incident had happened in Bolivia, when a dog invaded a pitch but was adopted by a footballer later, as it interrupted a match between The Strongest and Nacional Potosi in Potosi.