Watch: Doctor’s quick thinking saves dog after its leash gets stuck in elevator

The doctor jumped to break the leash from the collar to free the dog. The doctor jumped to break the leash from the collar to free the dog.

A doctor is being praised online after his quick thinking saved a dog’s life. The dog’s leash got stuck in the automated doors on an elevator and the animal would have been strangled if it wasn’t for some quick thinking by the doctor, whose actions were captured in a viral clip from a security camera.

The clip which was recorded in Olympus Harbour Island Apartments in the Tampa area of Florida shows a woman exiting the elevator with her dog. While the woman attends to the pet, the leash remains in the elevator. As the automated doors of the elevator shut, the woman tries to stop the elevator by pressing buttons but the elevator starts to go up, dragging the animal up by the neck.

The doctor, who was heading towards the elevator with food in his hand, drops what he’s carrying and jumps to quickly release the dog’s collar from the leash. He manages to undo it and then falls to the ground with the dog, which runs away in fear.

Watch the video:

The doctor, who was later identified as Mohammed Awad, told local channel KHOU that the dog didn’t have much time when he intervened.

“You can see in the video, my first try I couldn’t get it and I basically looked up and thought in one second, ‘I can’t do this, it’s too hard but I’m going to try it one more time and give it everything I have. I jumped up again and I basically last minute got it. The dog basically had one or two seconds left,” he said.

INCREDIBLE RESCUE | Dr. Mohammed Awad rushed to save a dog after the elevator doors closed on its leash and began strangling the animal. He got the collar off just in time! https://t.co/rAnODVGMnB #Tampa #caughtoncamera @10NewsWTSP #Nightside pic.twitter.com/h7KtCXVeVi — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) December 31, 2019

The video went viral after his brother shared it on Facebook, and people praised his rescue act.

Last year, a video of a similar incident emerged from Texas, when a dog’s leash got stuck in the elevator and a man came to its rescue.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd