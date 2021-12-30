Watch: Deer leaping to ‘freedom’ after being released in the wild will give you a joyous boost

There is nothing more joyous than looking at wild animals being released in their natural habitat. Indian forest service officer Parveen Kaswan has recently shared a video that evoked similar feelings.

In the video, one can see a group of forest officials in the middle of a clearing in a jungle. Soon, a herd of deer can be seen leaping out. The deer take long jumps and leap into the wild enthusiastically.

The herd was released as part of the forest department’s prey base augmentation programme.

This is how freedom looks like. Last years Deer translocation, part of our prey base augmentation programme. pic.twitter.com/fQ4w8YmrS1 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 29, 2021

According to Parveen Kaswan, the video was shot by him last year at 5 am at a location that he described as “somewhere in the core of a protected area”.

So far, the video has amassed more than 40,000 views on social media.

Earlier this month, Kaswan shared a heartwarming video of a Himalayan black bear hurriedly escaping into the wild after being released from a truck. In a world where the news of wild animals getting into residential areas is making news, such videos assert the importance of maintaining and conserving the natural habitat of animals.