Watch: Dancers give Bhangra an Irish twist on St Patrick’s Day

"A Bhangra dancer a day keeps the sadness away!!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

A group of Bhangra dancers in Ireland added a desi twist to celebrate their two cultures on St Patrick’s Day. St Patrick’s Day on March 17 commemorates Saint Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, dancers from the folk dance group Shamrock Bhangra grooved to the fusion of dhol beats and Irish music.

According to RTE News, the dance was choreographed by Gurpreet Singh, Charnjit Singh and Kanwar Singh, who danced to the music by Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation at Castletown House in Co Kildare.

Watch the video here:

A group of Bhangra dancers in Ireland have given the traditional Punjabi dance an Irish twist, to celebrate their two cultures on St Patrick’s Day | https://t.co/4hI4MQqXyd pic.twitter.com/dO0OqOkJgM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 17, 2021

After the video was shared online, it garnered over 5 lakh views, with many lauding the bhangra dance group for the initiative.

“OMG, I love it!. Hope everyone has a good Saint Patricks day. And here’s hoping there are more cultural blends in the future,” wrote a user, while another tweeted, “Yes!! A Bhangra dancer a day keeps the sadness away!!”

