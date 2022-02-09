Watch: Crocodile with tyre around its neck freed after 6 years

Thanks to a brave attempt by a self-taught rescuer, a wild crocodile was freed of a motorcycle tyre around its neck after six years. Video of the gritty rescue operation is now earning plaudits online.

In a video going viral, the man in the city of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi is seen using a saw to cut the rubber ring around the crocodile’s neck as other local residents keep its eyes and mouth covered to keep it calm.

The man, identified as Tili, had been tracking the crocodile in distress for three weeks before finally capturing it and getting the job done, BBC News reported.

The 34-year-old bird-seller used chicken as bait and ropes to catch the saltwater crocodile, The Guardian reported. Although his first two attempts failed as the ropes were not strong enough to pull the animal out of the water, he said, this time he swapped them for nylon ropes used for tugging boats. His efforts finally yielded results as dozens of locals helped to drag the crocodile to shore and cut the tyre around its neck.

The roughly four-metre-long crocodile spotted in a river garnered attention among locals since 2016. Conservationists believe someone may have deliberately placed the tyre around the animal’s neck in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet, The Strait Times reported.

In 2018, the crocodile got attention worldwide for the first time, with a video showing the animal gasping for air, and conservationists feared the tyre might eventually choke the reptile as it grew in size.

In 2020, an Australian crocodile wrangler, Matt Wright attempted to free the reptile but was unsuccessful, according to ABC.Net. That year island authorities even offered to pay monetary compensation for anyone who could help the animal.

However, for Tili it was not about the reward. “I just can’t stand to see animals hurt. Even snakes, I will help,” Tili told Reuters. “Many people were sceptical about me and thought I was not serious” about capturing the crocodile, he added.

The reptile, which local people had referred to as “buaya kalung ban” (crocodile with a tyre necklace), was released back into the river on Monday evening, the report added.

“Yesterday was a historical day for us, we are grateful the crocodile was finally rescued and we appreciate the locals who showed concern for the wildlife,” local conservation agency chief Hasmuni Hasmar was quoted as saying by AFP.

Although authorities called off the reward offer in late 2020 over fears it could endanger the animal’s safety, it recognised Tili’s efforts. “We will award Tili for his effort in rescuing the wildlife,” Hasmar said.