Tuesday, June 22, 2021
WATCH: Cricketer hits six only to see ball smashing into rear windscreen of his own car

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 10:36:27 pm
"When the ball was going towards my car, (I said) oh no, no, no - what's going on?" Ali said. "It straight hit the screen, I was shocked." (Source: @IllingworthCC/Twitter)

Hitting a lofty six is a big deal in a cricket match. But for British amateur cricketer Asif Ali, his shot backfired when the ball smashed the windscreen of his car. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the moment the batsman hit a six, followed by a loud crash.

Ali, who was playing for Illingworth St. Mary’s Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter’s in West Yorkshire, hit a six and immediately regretted the shot when he saw that it hit his car’s rear windshield. In the clip, the batsman is seen dropping to his knees, clearly shocked by the episode. The wicket-keeper on the other hand is seen having a laugh over the incident.

“When the ball was going towards my car, (I said) oh no, no, no – what’s going on?” Ali told ITV News. “It straight hit the screen, I was shocked.” “I have been playing for this club for a long time but never have I brought my car in the car park, it’s always parked outside,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Post the incident, Jeremy Rhodes, the club’s chairman, offered to pay for the damage. According to ITV news, the car is important to Ali as he earns a living as a cab driver. “It was only appropriate, he scores a lot of runs for us, and puts a lot of effort in,” Rhodes said in the clip.

