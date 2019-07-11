Watch: Chaos on a highway after an armoured truck’s door pops open and cash flies out

There was chaos on an Atlanta highway after the door of an armoured truck swung open and wads of currency flew out. Videos showed other drivers stopping their vehicles and running on the highway, trying to collect as many notes as possible.

According to WSB Radio, the cash flying out of the armoured vehicle prompted a dozen or more drivers to pull over on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road. According to Dunwoody Police, the amount of cash that was spilt on the road is estimated to be between $100,000-$175,000.

Car dashcam videos showed people stepping out of their cars to scoop up as many dollar bills as they could from the highway. Luckily, no one was hurt in the hysteria.

Oh y’all thought I was lyin?

Yes, there was money flying all over I-285!!! #atlanta pic.twitter.com/aAL6e8huGa — Kites & Flights… (@Caramelbelle) July 10, 2019

This is BANANAS!!! This is interstate 285 in Atlanta near Ashford Dudley. My friend sent me this video of people who literally stopped in the middle of the interstate to pick up cash that had somehow managed to spill onto the side of the road.💴🤦🏽‍♀️😳 Would you do this?!? pic.twitter.com/ZgT9OjcSBe — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 10, 2019

The videos also left many wondering whether they had missed a great opportunity to make some easy money.

Bruh, I’m on 285 almost everyday. Why there had to be money on it today when I wasn’t😭 — William 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@LiamBruhhh) July 10, 2019

Waiting on an armored truck to have a mishap in my neck of the woods… pic.twitter.com/EQHqgscFYj — Simby (@SimLuv1) July 10, 2019

Last night, I was NOT driving on 1-285 and free money was flying all over the highway. This morning, I WAS driving on I-285 and a rock flew off of a large truck and cracked my windshield. I just…. pic.twitter.com/37hUwy4LOg — Super Saiyan Mai (@simplymaiya) July 10, 2019

Me thinking about all that damn money on I-285 I missed out on smfh pic.twitter.com/RYHVTEH6zS — Lelouch Vi Hendrxx 🇭🇹 (@ohthats__jayy) July 10, 2019

So much cash was raining down on I-285 in Atlanta this morning, I can only suspect there to be one culprit. pic.twitter.com/Qw0n2BZ7Zw — Nathan Baine (@bainenathan) July 10, 2019

I'd like to report a motor vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/rI7uJGbtrP — Gbeebz (@Gbeebz3) July 10, 2019

By the time police arrived at the scene, many had driven off with the cash they had collected. However, the police has warned those who got away that it technically amounted to theft.

“Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken by passerby’s sticky fingers. The exact amount is currently unknown,” the Dunwoody Police wrote on Facebook.

“While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,” they wrote specifying the clause dubbing it as “Theft of lost or mislaid property”.

Many people later turned up at the police station to return the cash they had collected.