Toggle Menu
Watch: Chaos on a highway after an armoured truck’s door pops open and cash flies outhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/watch-commuters-in-frenzy-as-armoured-trucks-door-flies-open-and-wads-of-cash-fly-out-5824861/

Watch: Chaos on a highway after an armoured truck’s door pops open and cash flies out

By the time police arrived at the scene, many had driven off with the cash they had collected. However, the police has warned those who got away that it technically amounted to theft.

cash on road, armored truck cash spill, cash on road people collect, cash on high people collect, atlanta road money, viral videos, bizarre news, india express
Many were seen pulling over their cars to collect the cash.

There was chaos on an Atlanta highway after the door of an armoured truck swung open and wads of currency flew out. Videos showed other drivers stopping their vehicles and running on the highway, trying to collect as many notes as possible.

According to WSB Radio, the cash flying out of the armoured vehicle prompted a dozen or more drivers to pull over on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road. According to Dunwoody Police, the amount of cash that was spilt on the road is estimated to be between $100,000-$175,000.

Car dashcam videos showed people stepping out of their cars to scoop up as many dollar bills as they could from the highway. Luckily, no one was hurt in the hysteria.

The videos also left many wondering whether they had missed a great opportunity to make some easy money.

By the time police arrived at the scene, many had driven off with the cash they had collected. However, the police has warned those who got away that it technically amounted to theft.

“Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken by passerby’s sticky fingers. The exact amount is currently unknown,” the Dunwoody Police wrote on Facebook.

“While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,” they wrote specifying the clause dubbing it as “Theft of lost or mislaid property”.

Many people later turned up at the police station to return the cash they had collected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Did Dhoni cry after getting run-out? Twitterati think so and are consoling him
2 Here is how cricket fans reacted to India’s fall of wickets against New Zealand
3 ‘Khamosh’: Fans vent their ire as Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Jadeja with ‘wink’ emoji