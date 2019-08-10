Watch: Chinese shop owners eat live fish after failing to meet sales target; Netizens shocked

A horrifying video of Chinese shop owners eating live fish after failing to meet their sales target has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens in shock.

In the gruesome video, shot in southwestern China’s Guizhou province, a man hands out what seems like a pond loach and the workers are seen eating with grimaced faces. The video by South China Morning Post claims that though it is a punishment, the shop owners’ participation had been voluntary.

Many took to Twitter to address the undeniably grim punishment and Chinese workplace bullying. Here are some of the reactions:

Unfortunately, Chinese workplaces are frequently dealt with such cruel and humiliating punishments as the country is known for workplace bullying. Recently a Chinese company made headlines for making their underperforming employees crawl on the road. After receiving huge backlash over the incident, the company was reportedly closed down temporarily.