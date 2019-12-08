Watch: Chilean protest song becomes feminist anthem across the world

The lyrics of the song calls out the judicuary, police and all the political power structures who have systematically violated women’s rights. The lyrics of the song calls out the judicuary, police and all the political power structures who have systematically violated women’s rights.

A viral Chilean protest song on rape culture and victim shaming has become an anthem for feminists across the world, The Guardian reported.

The song Un Violador en Tu Camino, which means ‘A Rapist in Your Path’ in English, was originally written by theatre artiste Lastesis, and was first performed in late Novermber by several Chilean woman demonstrators at the country’s nationwide protest against rising social inequality.

The video of the song along with its symbolic dance steps has gone viral with multiple performances taking place across the international border.

The song lyrics call out the judicuary, police, and all the political power structures that have systematically violated women’s rights. The lyrics also talk about how women are often blamed for falling victim to sexual abuse.

According to The Guardian report, the song took inspiration from the work of of the Argentinian theorist Rita Segato who describes sexual violence as political rather than a moral problem.

