Sunday, September 12, 2021
After tense moments, onlookers break fall of cat dangling off upper deck at Miami Stadium

Using an American flag, spectators in the lower tier broke the fall of the cat. The stadium also confirmed about the feline's safety and joked it now has "eight lives left".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 12, 2021 8:46:40 pm
It remains unclear how the cat entered the stadium but people were glad it was escaped unharmed.

A cat in distress totally stole the limelight at a college football match in the US after it was seen precariously clinging off a ledge in the stadium as nervous onlookers tried to rescue it. A group of quick-thinking spectators were able to break the cat’s fall after it ended up falling off the upper deck. The incident was quite the highlight of the game, with fans rejoicing and cheering out loud after the rescue.

In videos going viral, the cat is seen dangling off what appears to be a banner put up on the stands at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Footage filmed by spectators showed a man trying to grab the animal from above, but in vain.

After a few nervous moments, the cat — now hanging on using just one paw — is seen falling to a lower deck. A group, however, manages to ease its landing.

A video captured from another angle shows fans using an American flag as a safety net to catch the feline, before it was “raised like Simba”, with relieved fans breaking out in celebration.

Later, the stadium confirmed that the animal was safe, joking that it now had “eight lives left”. They added that a donation was made to the Humane Society Miami in the wake of the cat’s rescue and urged others to contribute as well.

The “heroes” were later identified as Craig and Kimberly Cromer, the husband and wife who used the flag to help the cat as it fell about 50 feet. “This, is my first catch,” the man told the Miami Herald.

It still remains unclear how the four-legged spectator turned up at the stadium for the Miami–Appalachian State game. However, it caught the attention of all including the commentators who did a play-by-play of the entire ordeal.

Craig Cromer, is a facilities manager at the University of Miami, told the Associated Press that the poor cat bounced a bit off the flag. Eventually it was secured by some in the nearby student section before being taken away by stadium security.

Miami coach Manny Diaz, who learned about the crazy incident later, joked, “I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship.”

On social media, people couldn’t stop cheering for the heroes who saved the cat with many saying that they were glad the animal was not hurt.

