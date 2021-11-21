Watch: Commuters stop on US freeway to scoop wads of cash lying on road

Commuters on a busy Southern California freeway were in for a shock when they saw dollar bills strewn on the road. In a video going viral, shared by a popular Instagram influencer Demi Bagby, some people were seen frantically scrambling for the money.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. Someone dropped money all over the freeway. San Diego and shut, literally it has shut down,” she says while panning the camera to show the scenes unfurling behind her.

The source of the money drop was an armoured truck transporting the bills. Police have warned people of severe penalties if the stolen cash was not returned right away.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred shortly before 9:15 am Friday on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said. “One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sgt. Curtis Martin said. Several bags broke open, with wads of cash mostly $1 and $20 bills being scattered all over the road causing chaos.

CHP urged all to return the money. “If you stop to pick up money, as many people have videoed the scene, you can possibly be facing charges,” Officer Jim Bettencourt told The San Diego Union Tribune.

In a statement Friday night, CHP Officer Mary Bailey thanked those who had already returned the money they collected. The agency also issued a warning: “Multiple pictures and videos were posted on social media (that) captured faces and license plates at the scene of this incident. The CHP is working with the FBI to identify those who participated in the theft of money.”

Fox 5 San Diego, later reported two people were arrested and the authorities are looking for others. A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of taking money, a CHP official said, adding “the pair’s car was blocking traffic after they got locked out of their vehicle.”

In 2018, a similar incident happened in New Jersey after an armoured truck spilled stash of cash on highway when its back door malfunctioned.