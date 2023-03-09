Watch: Car crashes into cafe during podcast recording

Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves were just wrapping up their photography podcast ‘November Romeo’ on Saturday afternoon at a coffee shop when a car broke through the glass panel behind them and almost crushed them. This freak accident, which fortunately did not result in serious injuries for anyone involved, was caught on the podcaster’s camera.

In the video, Reyes and Reeves are seen numb with shock as they get up from their tables after the crash. Reyes later shared the video of the incident on November Romeo’s YouTube account. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms.

As per FOX 26 Houston, the accident occurred at Tout Suite, a coffee shop near Commerce and Chartres Street in East Downtown, Huston. It is reported that a 38-year-old woman who was driving a black Chevy Tahoe has been charged by the police for running a red light and causing the crash. After jumping a red light. the woman collided with a Ford Escape and lost control before crashing into the coffee shop.

While speaking to Motor Trend about the accident, Alexsey Reyes said he and his friend are extremely grateful for escaping serious injuries.

Recalling the incident, he said, “I went into some sort of shock! Also, it pinned me up against the table so I couldn’t really move until it started backing out. You can even see me trying to get my jersey out during the video. Once I realized what was happening, I made sure my friend was alive and pulled out my phone to document the situation! As a full-time content creator I document my life and creative process on TikTok and Instagram, so it was a natural instinct.”