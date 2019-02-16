Toggle Menu
Watch: Canadian man wows the internet by recreating ‘Mona Lisa’ in snowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/watch-canadian-man-wows-the-internet-with-his-snow-mona-lisa-5587121/

Watch: Canadian man wows the internet by recreating ‘Mona Lisa’ in snow

He recreated the iconic renaissance art on the white frosty canvas using nothing but a hockey stick and a shovel! And the results have wowed people around the globe.

mona lisa, snow mona lisa, mona lisa created on ice rink, canada man snow mona lisa, viral videos, indian express
Greenfield joked that his artwork deserves a place in Igloouvre.

Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting Mona Lisa has inspired zillions of artworks around the globe for decades. Now, after quirky creations using rice crackers and slices of bread, a Canadian man’s creation on an ice rink is going viral.

Robert Greenfield from Toronto flaunted his artistic side in the cold weather and turned his backyard ice rink into a masterpiece after fresh snow blanketed his home. He recreated the iconic renaissance art on the white frosty canvas using nothing but a hockey stick and a shovel! And the results have wowed people around the globe.

ALSO READ | Move over carrot-nosed snowmen, Farah the desi snow woman is breaking the Internet

Greenfield shared a time-lapse video of his masterwork, calling his creation “Snowna Lisa,” on Facebook and garnered a lot of positive feedback. Posting the video, he jokingly wrote, “This is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the Snowna Lisa! Oh, you think that’s bad? Wait till I tell you it should be hanging in the Igloouvre.”

Watch the video:

The drone video left many impressed online:

Advertising

Greenfield has experience in creating masterpieces on the ice rink and his Facebook profile is filled with many such artwork videos.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This kid's letter arguing why he didn't do his homework is winning the Internet
2 Pulwama attack: Amul's tribute to CRPF jawans has people very emotional
3 Watch: The Indian prodigy's performance on 'The World's Best' that's is wowing the world