Watch: Bull charges towards cyclists during race, tosses one in air

Monday, February 21, 2022
Tony Inderbitzen, the man seen in the viral video, said he mistook the bovine as a “friendly cow” and thought he can ride past it as he had done that before.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 21, 2022 1:28:00 pm
bull attacks cyclists, bull attack cyclist california race, Bianchi Rock Cobbler, Bianchi Rock Cobbler bull attack, viral news, indian expressLuckily, none of the cyclists attacked by the bull were badly hurt.

For cyclists participating in an off-road race across Central California, the competition turned into a scary experience after they encountered an angry bull on the course. The shocking moment was caught on camera and has now gone viral, starting a serious conversation online about appropriate behaviour around animals.

The 80-mile Bianchi Rock Cobbler, which is promoted as a “stupidly hard ride” on its website, got even more challenging after the territorial bull decided to intervene. The bull hit as many as four riders on Saturday during the bike race, ABC 7 reported, adding “no one was seriously hurt.” The terrifying incident happened when the course wound through a private working cattle ranch near Bakersfield.

In a video going viral, as one of the cyclists managed to pedal past the animal, the man following him was not lucky enough. The clip showed the animal charging towards him when he tried to keep going, not only knocking him from the cycle but also tossing him in the air with his head.

[Disclaimer: Disturbing content, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the moment here:

Tony Inderbitzen, the man seen in the viral video, said he mistook the bovine as a “friendly cow” and thought he can ride past it as he had done that before. “In hindsight, I wish I would have asked someone because they might have said, ‘hey you gotta watch out for that bull down there,’” Inderbitzen told Inside Edition.

“As soon as I hit the little incline, he turns to me because he had his back to me, I see those stubby little horns and I think, ‘oh my gosh, this is a bull,’” he said. Inderbitzen said he suffered neck and back injuries, but they weren’t serious.

