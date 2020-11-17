scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Watch: British diplomat jumps into river to save drowning woman in China

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions, with many wondering why none of the passersby or onlookers reached out to the woman first.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 17, 2020 2:20:19 pm
china, british, British diplomat save drowning woman China, British diplomat china lady viral video, Stephen Ellison,In the 2.20-minute viral clip, Ellison can be seen taking off his shoes and diving into the water to save the drowning lady.

A British diplomat has won plaudits online after he dived into a river to save a drowning woman in China. A video of the daring rescue act has gone viral on several social media platforms.

The British consul-general in Chongqing, Stephen Ellison, was taking a stroll by a river when he saw a 24-year-old woman falling into the water after slipping on rocks. Panic struck among the onlookers when the woman struggled to stay afloat and disappeared under a footbridge. Wasting no time, the 61-year-old diplomat sprung into action to rescue the woman.

In the 2.20-minute viral clip, Ellison can be seen taking off his shoes and diving into the river.

Watch the video here:

After Ellison, who takes part in triathlons, gets a hold of the woman, a person can be seen throwing a lifebuoy attached to a rope into the water. Ellison then carries the woman to safety using the lifebuoy, and people pull the pair to the riverbank. “Thanks to the rescue, the student soon resumed breathing and regained consciousness,” Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions, with many wondering why none of the passersby or onlookers reached out to the woman first. Others debated that very few people in China actually know how to swim.

