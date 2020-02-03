Watch: Brad Pitt’s cheeky reference to Prince Harry at BAFTAs gets laughs from royals

Although the royals were seen laughing many thought it must had been super awkward for the couple. Although the royals were seen laughing many thought it must had been super awkward for the couple.

Brad Pitt has been sweeping this award season and the latest addition for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the BAFTA. And though the actor wasn’t present to collect it, his acceptance speech which had references to Brexit and the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle exit from the royal family had the audience – which included Prince William and Kate Middleton – in splits.

Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film and the award was accepted by his co-star in the film Margot Robbie.

Reading his acceptance speech from a piece of paper, Robbie said, “Hey Britain! I heard you just became single, welcome to the club.” Then she said that Pitt had written that he had decided to name the trophy ‘Harry’. “He’s gonna name this Harry, because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” she said, adding “His words not mine.”

Watch the full video here:

As people laughed, the camera panned quickly to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only to reveal that they were also laughing awkwardly.

Here’s how people reacted to acceptance speech:

“he’s gonna name Harry, cuz he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him” and they cut the royals’ reaction😭🤣😂 — Febricha Ariemby (@fbrchariemby) February 3, 2020

Once again, Harry outshone his brother without even lifting a finger 😂 I love Brad Pitt! — Tiger Mom (@sophiezab) February 3, 2020

BRAD PITT’S WRITTEN SPEECH SAID HE’S NAMED HIS BAFTA “HARRY” BECAUSE HE’S EXCITED TO BRING IT BACK TO THE USA WITH HIM LMFAOO MARGOT READ IT IN FRONT OF PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE TOO THIS IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/BjKsqgIFba — josie (@nightwving) February 2, 2020

the funniest person in that room and he wasnt even there https://t.co/L35S4P9whO — and nekky (@dearmariaa__) February 3, 2020

Brad Pitt won a BAFTA and said he’s naming it Harry because he’s excited to take it to the US 😂😂😂#BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gCo7btuNha — #SussexSquad (@bekindtoothers_) February 2, 2020

AND KATE AND WILLIAM ARE THERE im WEAAAAK😂😂😂 — 🌚 (@Ogfhere) February 2, 2020

Oh noooo Prince William’s reaction to Brad Pitt naming his BAFTA Harry… he almost forgot where he was 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BAFTAs #royals #princeharryandmeghan #princewilliam pic.twitter.com/7qZFvRv6g0 — DMC 🇯🇲 (@d_mcconnell) February 2, 2020

Most awkward cringey clap laugh combo: pic.twitter.com/wKnEXDkLnt — AvRoyal 🌌🌠💜💫 (@AvsRoyalSussex) February 2, 2020

It’s not Pitt’s first joke about being single this awards’ season. A few weeks ago at the SAG Awards, while receiving the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Pitt said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

