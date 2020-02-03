Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Watch: Brad Pitt’s cheeky reference to Prince Harry at BAFTAs gets laughs from royals

Though the actor wasn't present to collect it, Brad Pitt's acceptance speech had references to Brexit and the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle exit from the royal family.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2020 6:16:25 pm
bafta, brad pitt, prince harry, brad pitt megxit joke, william kate laugh at harry joke bafta, viral videos, indian express Although the royals were seen laughing many thought it must had been super awkward for the couple.

Brad Pitt has been sweeping this award season and the latest addition for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the BAFTA. And though the actor wasn’t present to collect it, his acceptance speech which had references to Brexit and the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle exit from the royal family had the audience – which included Prince William and Kate Middleton – in splits.

Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film and the award was accepted by his co-star in the film Margot Robbie.

Reading his acceptance speech from a piece of paper, Robbie said, “Hey Britain! I heard you just became single, welcome to the club.” Then she said that Pitt had written that he had decided to name the trophy ‘Harry’. “He’s gonna name this Harry, because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” she said, adding “His words not mine.”

Watch the full video here:

As people laughed, the camera panned quickly to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only to reveal that they were also laughing awkwardly.

Here’s how people reacted to acceptance speech:

It’s not Pitt’s first joke about being single this awards’ season.  A few weeks ago at the SAG Awards, while receiving the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Pitt said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

