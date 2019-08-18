Watch: Boy tries to mimic Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ moves, melts hearts online

Toggle Menu
The video, posted by the boy's elder sister Kalie, shows the kid standing in front of the television and watching the video and trying to mimic it, step by step.

Michael Jackson, along with his exceptional singing, was famous for his smooth and graceful dance moves. Though several people have tried to imitate the dancer-singer, not everyone may have looked as adorable as this boy. A video featuring a boy trying to match the dance steps of Michael Jackson of his iconic music video “Thriller” is making rounds on the internet.

The video, posted by the boy’s elder sister Kalie, shows the kid standing in front of the television and watching the video and trying to mimic it, step by step. He also has a red leather jacket on, similar to the one Jackson was wearing in the video.

The video, captioned “my brother thinks he’s Michael Jackson and he got a jacket to match”, has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes and 76,000 retweets. The sister went on to post another video of the boy calling himself Michael Jackson.

Many took to Twitter to praise the boy for mimicking every ‘MJ move’ and also to remember the King of Pop. Take a look at the reactions:

