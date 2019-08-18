Watch: Boy tries to mimic Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ moves, melts hearts online

Michael Jackson, along with his exceptional singing, was famous for his smooth and graceful dance moves. Though several people have tried to imitate the dancer-singer, not everyone may have looked as adorable as this boy. A video featuring a boy trying to match the dance steps of Michael Jackson of his iconic music video “Thriller” is making rounds on the internet.

The video, posted by the boy’s elder sister Kalie, shows the kid standing in front of the television and watching the video and trying to mimic it, step by step. He also has a red leather jacket on, similar to the one Jackson was wearing in the video.

my brother thinks he’s michael jackson and he got a jacket to match🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/IOVPaUzio9 — kalie (@KalieTafoya) August 13, 2019

The video, captioned “my brother thinks he’s Michael Jackson and he got a jacket to match”, has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes and 76,000 retweets. The sister went on to post another video of the boy calling himself Michael Jackson.

Many took to Twitter to praise the boy for mimicking every ‘MJ move’ and also to remember the King of Pop. Take a look at the reactions:

he hits every move — kalie (@KalieTafoya) August 13, 2019

Adorable! And that jacket 👌 He’s killing it! — Brianna Reeves (@PirateBL_R) August 13, 2019

I lost it when he did the turn. If He says he’s MJ that’s who he is 😒 — B (@B1OLA) August 14, 2019

Adorable!! He’s got the moves down for sure, but what stands out for me is that a kid his age is not the least bit fazed by the monster make-up & zombies. At that age, my kids were a little bit scared watching. At 31, 29 & 26, they recently got over it. 😂 — 🤔 Hmmm (@Hmmm37839943) August 13, 2019

When he said thriller my heart melted 💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/4eznddYGkK — Sri (@Srilakshmi_E) August 13, 2019

What mike has done to the world ❤️ — 🔍 (@samueldaley2011) August 14, 2019

Michael Jackson would’ve adopted him if he was alive! He’s an inspiration to many! His legacy was built to survive! Long live the King! ❤️❤️❤️ — Nan Raghav (@NanRaghav) August 14, 2019

1:40 when he tried to hit the high note pic.twitter.com/gHfaMmM1oz — Temitope (@mr_1642) August 13, 2019

send love to your little brother the mini MJ ! how lovely — Dom (@Dom10155252) August 13, 2019

Aww bless him.. Michael Jackson definitely inspires people.. — paul colebrook (MJcool) (@paulcolebrook14) August 13, 2019

Michael Jackson watching this kid from heaven pic.twitter.com/ozn2fMHLEa — 🐦 (@mostly_fungible) August 14, 2019