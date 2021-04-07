Watch: Black macaque tries its hand at photography in Indonesia

While the clip online delighted many, others wondered whether the monkey had taken any good pictures.

An Indonesian black macaque tried its hand at photography was captured on video by a wildlife photographer and researcher.

The clip, which is now making rounds on the internet, was taken by photographer Mogens Trolle, 50, at Indonesia’s Tangkoko Nature Reserve, and featured the black macaque with a camera.

The viral video showed the animal moving the camera around and holding it in both hands as if he was preparing to take a picture.

According to a tweet by user and Journalist Yashar Ali, Trolle, who was taking pictures of animals at the reserve had gone for a break and came back to see the monkey playing with his camera, mimicking his actions.

The clip also showed the animal looking through the camera’s viewfinder as if to get his best shot, before making a swift exit.

“…Our primate cousins learn almost everything by mimicking,” Ali wrote while sharing the picture.

This is amazing.@MogensTrolle was taking photos in Indonesia’s Tangkoko Nature Reserve when he got up to stretch his legs. When he came back, he found this wild black crested macaque using his camera like a human being. Our primate cousins learn almost everything by mimicking pic.twitter.com/eohrbEC73r — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 4, 2021

While the clip online delighted many, others wondered whether the monkey had taken any good pictures. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Last year, a Malaysian man had a similar experience when he found a series of photographs and videos that appear to have been taken by a monkey, after retrieving his lost phone from a jungle.