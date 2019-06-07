Toggle Menu
Watch: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett surprise customers at fast-food joint serving ice-cream

During a Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, the duo hitchhiked from the meetings to visit a Dairy Queen centre for some lunch and to get some restaurant training.

The sweet video left many inspired online.

Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett recently took some time off and decided to serve soft serve and ice-creams to customers at a fast-food joint in Omaha. Now, the video has created a huge buzz online.

During a Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, the duo hitchhiked from the meetings to visit a Dairy Queen centre for some lunch and to get some restaurant training. Footage showed how the two entrepreneurs were greeted by the staff and given their own name-tags and aprons before working on the till. Not only did they learn how to work the cash register, they also learned how to make brand’s famous dish on the menu — Blizzard.

ALSO READ | Photo of billionaire Bill Gates waiting in a line at a burger joint is going viral

The thick dessert loaded with cookies and sundaes always served upside down, a treat which is so thick that it defies gravity! However, things didn’t turn out quite well for Buffett.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted everyone online. For many, the video was inspiring as Buffet shared his ‘secret to success’.

