Watch: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett surprise customers at fast-food joint serving ice-cream

Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett recently took some time off and decided to serve soft serve and ice-creams to customers at a fast-food joint in Omaha. Now, the video has created a huge buzz online.

Advertising

During a Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, the duo hitchhiked from the meetings to visit a Dairy Queen centre for some lunch and to get some restaurant training. Footage showed how the two entrepreneurs were greeted by the staff and given their own name-tags and aprons before working on the till. Not only did they learn how to work the cash register, they also learned how to make brand’s famous dish on the menu — Blizzard.

ALSO READ | Photo of billionaire Bill Gates waiting in a line at a burger joint is going viral

The thick dessert loaded with cookies and sundaes always served upside down, a treat which is so thick that it defies gravity! However, things didn’t turn out quite well for Buffett.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted everyone online. For many, the video was inspiring as Buffet shared his ‘secret to success’.

Never too old to try something new…I guess! https://t.co/bs51595wvp — Felisa Preciado Higgins (@PreciadoHiggins) June 6, 2019

Great watch. Always wondered if any of those DQ Blizzards ever dropped out when they turn them over? Mr. Buffett reveals all… https://t.co/aOVn6zMWYm — Dylan Boyd (@dtboyd) June 6, 2019

The attitude to continue learning at this age is amazing 🤩 https://t.co/XsVPl62hR6 — JAGRIT VISHWAKARMA (@CoolJagrit) June 6, 2019

worth watching to see the humility of these great individuals …. https://t.co/kW8sTR06Po — TG Ganesh (@PlanAIndia_TG) June 6, 2019

lovely to see 2 world billionaires enjoy themselves like this. humility is Priceless https://t.co/DTvnJQWrMw — Clint Old (@OldClint) June 6, 2019

Too funny. Two geniuses can’t work the ice cream machine. Love it. https://t.co/9JBrmBiT02 — Jocelyn A Loza (@jocelynaloza) June 5, 2019

+102 Billion dollars 99.6B Gates + 81.6B Buffet) and ages in wisdom having fun by learnimg how to serve others. https://t.co/D7NwU2uFiA — Jose Luis Pascual (@jlpascual) June 5, 2019

Wow! This is so great to see. It is not Money that is the only thing that matters, but living life and celebrating the diversity of people. Being Happy… https://t.co/I6KOobysZh — Neelanjan (@bneelanjan) June 5, 2019

It’s called modesty. They worked their way up and still treat folks with decency and dont need to rub it in. I love this. Patience is not what everyone has. It takes time. https://t.co/Q4z85bVlKE — T Adell Case (@T_AdellCase) June 5, 2019

Two of the most influential people on our planet taking some time to not take themselves too seriously. — Judge Dice (@judgedice) June 4, 2019