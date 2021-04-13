Watch: Bear enters Pasadena home, family’s tiny dogs chase it away

A curious bear recently went on a ‘home expedition’ in Pasadena, California. However, the young bear’s explorations came to a sudden end when the family’s two tiny dogs chased it away! The moment was caught on camera and is now going viral.

In a video caught on home surveillance camera, the young bear was seen entering the home through the patio and sniffing around the kitchen. After wondering and looking through things for a while, suddenly the family’s pets — two terrier dogs — were seen barking aloud and chasing away the bear out of their home.

Home owner, Deedee Mueller told local Sacbee that she was taking a nap in her hillside home with the doors open when her small terriers Squirt and Mei Mei suddenly ran out of the room and started barking “like crazy.” She added: “Based on the barks, I knew something was up,”

It was only later she realised what had happened. “A young bear wondered into the house but Squirt and Mei Mei said, ‘HELL NO, get out of our house!,” she wrote on Facebook sharing the video.

However, the family wasn’t shocked. Mueller’s YouTube channel is filled with many videos of bears invading her home, sometime lone ones while on instances mother bear with her cubs. As the video went viral, on social media people were left amused at how the tiny dogs were not afraid of the bear but vice versa.