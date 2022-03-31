Watch: Baseball team manager makes grand entrance to game on hoverbike in Japan

Making a grand entrance at any opening game across sporting events is not new. However, in Japan, it wasn’t the players but a baseball team’s manager who got everyone’s attention online after he arrived on a hoverbike.

Taking grand entrances to a new height, quite literally, Tsuyoshi Shinjo, also known as Big Boss soared high above the field at the Sapporo Dome on a black futuristic vehicle, enthralling the crowd. Shinjo, a former Major League Baseball player himself, made the extravagant appearance for his team, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’s first home game of the season.

The 50-year-old flamboyant baseball manager is known for his theatrics and Tuesday’s stunt was no different. In scenes straight out of some anime, Shinjo, donning a red jacket and helmet, flew in as the crowd cheered aloud and went crazier as he whipped off his gear before waving at the spectators. Local media said he was on an XTURISMO Limited Edition hoverbike.

Shinjo, who exudes the vibes of a TV star more than a baseball manager, is known for his flashy entries, not just at the games but even for press conferences. As the video went viral around the world, the home team also shared images of his other expensive sports cars which he loves to ride to his club events.

Although Shinjo ensured a “flying start” to the season, it didn’t quite reflect on his team as the Nippon-Ham Fighters lost to the Saitama Seibu Lions 4-0. According to Channel News Asia, he was appointed as Fighters’s manager ahead of the new season despite having no coaching experience.

While his entry created a buzz, fans wished he and the team focused more on the game than gimmicks. Nonetheless, the buzz-worthy event won the internet.

The bar for #OpeningDay here in America has been set VERY VERY high… https://t.co/Q4Mm309X3G — Analis Bailey (@analisbailey) March 30, 2022

Can we get Don Mattingly one of these, @Marlins? https://t.co/uQnXVbQLJG — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) March 30, 2022

I nominate all bullpen cars be replaced with hovercraft immediately. https://t.co/XLpWZMrAVA — Matt Dewhurst (@DeweyDewhurst) March 30, 2022

MLB – let's move 2nd base, no more infield shift, time clock on the pitchers. Meanwhile in Japan – Hovercrafts for managers https://t.co/wN3waIgNkO — Holly Coleman (@HollyCo26588808) March 29, 2022

Everyone does baseball so much better than us https://t.co/WIiuPZcXVI — Eddy Ganges (@EddyGanges) March 29, 2022

god, I love baseball and MLB needs to do this ASAP https://t.co/VKXeja55o8 — Sage (Usili) 🇺🇦 (@Usili_Sage) March 29, 2022

US Today reported that Shinjo, who played for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants between 2001-03, was the first Japanese-born player to appear in a World Series.