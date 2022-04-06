Watch: Barack Obama returns to White House, calls Joe Biden ‘vice-president’

After five years, former president Barack Obama returned to the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act. While addressing the audience, he once again joked about US President Joe Biden, calling him the “vice-president”.

As the former president was welcomed by US Vice-President Kamala Harris to take the mic to address the press, he received a round of applause. “Thank you vice-president Biden, vice president,” Obama said leaving all in splits, referring to Biden’s title during the eight years of the Obama presidency from 2009-17. “That was a joke, that was all set-up,” he quickly clarified before going to hug his long-time friend.

“I heard some changes have been made by the current president since I was last here. Apparently, Secret Service agents have to wear aviator glasses now. The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin Robbins,” he continued. “And there’s a cat running around, which I guarantee Beau and Sunny would have been very unhappy about,” he said to laughter, referring to his pet dogs at the White House.

“I confess, I heard some changes had been made by the current president since I was last here.” – Former President Obama jokes with President Biden during his visit to the White House for the first time since he left office in 2017. pic.twitter.com/gT8fGKhJkf — CNN (@CNN) April 5, 2022

As part of the event, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to do everything in their power to expand affordable and quality healthcare coverage, popularly known as Obamacare.

Biden wanted to follow along with the joke and confirmed he was president Obama’s vice president. “Welcome back to the White House, man. It feels like the good old days. Barack, let me remind you, it’s a hot mic,” Biden said reminding Obama of the time when he was caught by a ‘hot mic’ in 2010 telling Biden: “This is a big f–ing deal!”

Pres. Biden signs executive order to build on the Affordable Care Act, gives pen to former Pres. Obama. “And Barack, let me remind you— it’s a hot mic,” Biden jokes. https://t.co/Grh1IpaeME pic.twitter.com/M4W5x04hBJ — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2022

However, it wasn’t just the two US presidents who were having some fun during the press conference on Tuesday. Netizens too jumped on the bandwagon, turning a moment from the event a meme. Biden seemed a little lost in the East Room for a minute while a group of people were seen gathered around Obama. POTUS looked a little fazed, wondering where to go next. Soon, netizens started to come up with really hilarious captions to describe the moment, starting a laughing riot online.

Me when my friends say they’ll “be right back” at the bar pic.twitter.com/jDD7303x4f — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) April 5, 2022

When you bring your cooler brother to the office and all your co-workers like him more than you pic.twitter.com/iTKmHcregB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 5, 2022

