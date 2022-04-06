scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Barack Obama returns to White House, calls Joe Biden ‘vice-president’

"Thank you vice-president Biden, vice president," Obama joked, referring to Biden's title during the eight years of his presidency from 2009-17.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 5:27:35 pm
barack obama, joe biden, obama return to white house, obama biden jokes, biden ignored memes, obamacare 12th anniversary, indian expressUS President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Barack Obama embrace after they spoke about the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid at the White House.

After five years, former president Barack Obama returned to the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act. While addressing the audience, he once again joked about US President Joe Biden, calling him the “vice-president”.

As the former president was welcomed by US Vice-President Kamala Harris to take the mic to address the press, he received a round of applause. “Thank you vice-president Biden, vice president,” Obama said leaving all in splits, referring to Biden’s title during the eight years of the Obama presidency from 2009-17. “That was a joke, that was all set-up,” he quickly clarified before going to hug his long-time friend.

“I heard some changes have been made by the current president since I was last here. Apparently, Secret Service agents have to wear aviator glasses now. The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin Robbins,” he continued. “And there’s a cat running around, which I guarantee Beau and Sunny would have been very unhappy about,” he said to laughter, referring to his pet dogs at the White House.

As part of the event, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to do everything in their power to expand affordable and quality healthcare coverage, popularly known as Obamacare.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Biden wanted to follow along with the joke and confirmed he was president Obama’s vice president. “Welcome back to the White House, man. It feels like the good old days. Barack, let me remind you, it’s a hot mic,” Biden said reminding Obama of the time when he was caught by a ‘hot mic’ in 2010 telling Biden: “This is a big f–ing deal!”

However, it wasn’t just the two US presidents who were having some fun during the press conference on Tuesday. Netizens too jumped on the bandwagon, turning a moment from the event a meme. Biden seemed a little lost in the East Room for a minute while a group of people were seen gathered around Obama. POTUS looked a little fazed, wondering where to go next. Soon, netizens started to come up with really hilarious captions to describe the moment, starting a laughing riot online.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement