As Hurricane Dorian heads towards US, viral video shows frogs hiding in wind chime

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm to ever hit the Bahamas is moving northwest and is set to hit the US, starting with the state of Florida. While emergency alerts have been sent to people living in coastal regions, a Florida resident found a frog hiding in every metal rod of a windchime that was being taken down.

In a video posted on Twitter by user Florida Wolfman (aka Mac), the amphibians were seen holed up in each tube of the windchime, seemingly unbothered by the movement or the camera. The video has received over 1.5 million views since being uploaded.

So I went to put away my wind chimes for #HurricaneDorian, and… 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 pic.twitter.com/I80tQW1UNZ — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention online, he shared photos of the tube’s residents and said they were all safe. “All the froggies are safe and accounted for,” the user wrote on Tuesday. “They found spots to hide deep inside the leafy palm fronds behind our backyard pond.”

Here are some still pics of the froggies 🐸#HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/sysl18NUSx — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

Also for those asking, all the froggies are safe and accounted for! They found spots to hide deep inside the leafy palm fronds behind our backyard pond! — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

The user also said she wasn’t interesting in killing the frogs, which some claimed was an invasive species.

I’m fully aware these frogs are an invasive species (a few have mentioned this) but based primarily on my inability to KILL LIVING THINGS and secondarily on them having long ago extirpated any native species in my area, I will NOT be killing any frogs. Thank you! — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 4, 2019

The user also urged people to donate for rescue operations and the rebuilding of the Bahamas, which was worst hit. The video was shared by many who had faced similar experiences, while some also cracked jokes.

Frog: Why are my ears ringing? — Silver 135i (@Silver135i) September 4, 2019

Didn’t the wind chimes seem to take on a different tone, like they had a frog in their throat? — Ddaj (@Ddaj13) September 3, 2019

That is the frog choir they sing when the wind shakes their houses. They’re quite tired of you giving the chimes the credit for all their beautiful singing — Hey!Let’sDoAThing! (@WilliamPecota) September 3, 2019

So glad they found you. I always wonder where the little animals like the frogs and birds will go during the hurricanes. — Stephen R. Jaffe🌹 (@Jaffe4Congress) September 3, 2019

I once found a little froggie nested in between rose petals. pic.twitter.com/yyOglkR58V — Natalie Eilatan (@natalie905) September 4, 2019

The look like they could start a band https://t.co/4QNN75nyY3 — Zodiac (@DevilNHerHeart) September 3, 2019

Best thing I’ve seen today! Stay safe, you froggy savior! :-) — Jori (@JoTripp) September 4, 2019

Ohmygosh, so cute!!!! In my head they are all brothers and had just set out on a journey for the first time away from their home, one which will lead to -adulthood- when they sensed a storm coming and had to look for shelter. https://t.co/ebiTsfykvv — Ginger (@CaliforniGinger) September 3, 2019

Mine have their babies in the chimes downstairs. Been bringing the family for over 20 years. They get in the downpipe & sing at night . Love seeing the new babies.

Feel Blesse🐸🐸🐸 — Col Turner (@ColelliCol) September 3, 2019

Please tell me you named them, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michaelangelo — TheCaptain (@SS_Adventurer) September 3, 2019

Nine counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuation orders. They included parts of Duval County, which includes Jacksonville, one of Florida’s two biggest cities, and some areas in Palm Beach County.

The category 5 storm killed at least five people as it pounded the Grand Bahama Island for about a day. Dorian, which over the weekend became one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, inundated homes with floodwater in the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas ahead of its expected advance on the US East Coast.