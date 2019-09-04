Toggle Menu
As Hurricane Dorian heads towards US, viral video shows frogs hiding in wind chime

“All the froggies are safe and accounted for,” Mac wrote on Tuesday. “They found spots to hide deep inside the leafy palm fronds behind our backyard pond.”

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm to ever hit the Bahamas is moving northwest and is set to hit the US, starting with the state of Florida. While emergency alerts have been sent to people living in coastal regions, a Florida resident found a frog hiding in every metal rod of a windchime that was being taken down.

In a video posted on Twitter by user Florida Wolfman (aka Mac), the amphibians were seen holed up in each tube of the windchime, seemingly unbothered by the movement or the camera. The video has received over 1.5 million views since being uploaded.

The user also said she wasn’t interesting in killing the frogs, which some claimed was an invasive species.

The user also urged people to donate for rescue operations and the rebuilding of the Bahamas, which was worst hit. The video was shared by many who had faced similar experiences, while some also cracked jokes.

Nine counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuation orders. They included parts of Duval County, which includes Jacksonville, one of Florida’s two biggest cities, and some areas in Palm Beach County.

The category 5 storm killed at least five people as it pounded the Grand Bahama Island for about a day. Dorian, which over the weekend became one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, inundated homes with floodwater in the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas ahead of its expected advance on the US East Coast.

