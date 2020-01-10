Follow Us:
Watch: American firefighters receive applause as they arrive in Sydney to help battle bushfires

According to the government agency that is coordinating the deployment of firefighters from the US roughly 100 personnel have been sent to Australia.

January 10, 2020
australia bushfire, us firefighters in australia, nsw bushfires, amercian firefighters in sydney, US firemen australia bushfire, good news, indian express Firemen from across the US arrived in Sydney and Melbourne to fight the bushfires.

As Australia continues to battle raging bushfires, a team of firefighters from the US landed in the country Thursday to provide assistance. A video of the American firefighters getting thundering applause at the Sydney international airport is now going viral on social media.

Travelers at the airport are seen cheering and applauding for the firefighters in the video shared by the commissioner of the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service. Sharing the video, that has since been viewed over five million views on Twitter, commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons wrote, “Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center—the government agency that is coordinating the deployment of firefighters from the US—roughly 100 firefighters have been sent to Australia.

Apart from Sydney, a team of firefighters from the US also landed in Melbourne to help with battling fires in Victoria.

The move comes in response to a gesture in 2018, when firefighters from Australia and New Zealand went to California to help fight wildfires. The last time US firefighters worked in Australia was 2010.

In December, a team of firefighters from Canada had arrived in Australia to assist in fighting wildfires despite it meaning that they would miss Christmas with their families. They had also been welcomed with applause at the airport.

The firefighters from the US also received praise from people online.

Australia urged nearly 2.5 lakh people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.

Fire conditions are expected to become extreme later in the day in several places, accompanied by high winds, threatening to further fuel flames that have already left thousands homeless.

Since October, 27 people have been killed and thousands subjected to repeat evacuations as monster and unpredictable fires scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, or an area the size of South Korea.

