Watch: Airline passenger dries shoes using air vent inside flight, netizens enraged

A video of an airline passenger drying their shoe using the air vent is making rounds on the internet and netizens are more than disgusted. The clip came to light when Instagram page ‘Passenger Shaming’ shared it on their feed.

Though the person is unidentified and it’s not clear on which airline the incident happened, the clip was shared multiples times on social media and soon went viral.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the person holding up one shoe up to the air vent as if they are trying to dry it. The video, which was credited to Instagram user Dylan Miller was shared with the caption, “So yeah, this BS, zero self-awareness nonsense is happening…again… “. The video has so far has garnered over 2 lakh views.

From using other people’s seat as a footrest to taking off sweaty socks, several passengers are caught doing the most disgusting and weirdest thing possible during flights.

The Instagram account Passenger Shaming is famous for calling out people for their disgusting acts during flight and has a unique collection of such appalling videos.

