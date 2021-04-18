scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Watch: Aircraft makes emergency water landing during air show in Florida

In the 46-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the plane slowly descends over the ocean and halts while making up a splash as onlookers are heard reacting in the background. 

New Delhi |
April 18, 2021 4:28:22 pm
florida, florida plane florida plane, war plane forced landing, water landing, viral video, twitter, twitter reactions, indian express newsThe aircraft, which was performing in the air show on Cocoa Beach faced mechanical issues during the show.

In a frightening moment, a plane made an emergency landing on the ocean along Cocoa Beach, Florida during an Air Show. A video, which was shared on Twitter by user @KamiMoffitt, features the aircraft single-engine TBM Avenger softly landing on the water as beachgoers at the location watched.

According to local television station Wesh, the aircraft, which was performing in the air show on Cocoa Beach faced mechanical issues post which the forced landing on the water took place. Neither the pilot nor the people in the area were hurt in the incident.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted many reactions among netizens with many inquiring about the well being of the aircraft pilot.

