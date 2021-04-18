Watch: Aircraft makes emergency water landing during air show in Florida

The aircraft, which was performing in the air show on Cocoa Beach faced mechanical issues during the show.

In a frightening moment, a plane made an emergency landing on the ocean along Cocoa Beach, Florida during an Air Show. A video, which was shared on Twitter by user @KamiMoffitt, features the aircraft single-engine TBM Avenger softly landing on the water as beachgoers at the location watched.

According to local television station Wesh, the aircraft, which was performing in the air show on Cocoa Beach faced mechanical issues post which the forced landing on the water took place. Neither the pilot nor the people in the area were hurt in the incident.

In the 46-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the plane slowly descends over the ocean and halts while making up a splash as onlookers are heard reacting in the background.

Watch the video here:

New video shows the moment a plane performing in the Cocoa Beach Air Show crash landed in the ocean: https://t.co/IBDGseZfOL pic.twitter.com/8glm7yJyks — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 17, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted many reactions among netizens with many inquiring about the well being of the aircraft pilot.

Pilot error. I can hear my dad now. I went to air shows with my dsd in florida. — wb (@w_brind) April 18, 2021

This pilot is a HERO! So many surfers and kids on the beach he missed everyone and walked away himself. Sorry for your loss, sir but a huge thank you from a family with kids surfing and kids playing in the sand! — Annette (@Annette3418) April 17, 2021

Amazed they were allowing people in the water with planes overhead, to be honest. — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳🇪🇺 (@swingdownbeat) April 17, 2021

Wow. Glad everyone is ok — Mike K (@mkelly76) April 17, 2021