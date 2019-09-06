Watch: Three-year-old waiting patiently for ‘drink’ at bar goes viral

Toggle Menu
A video on Twitter shows her sitting patiently while the bartender "fixed her drink". The girl's father said that the bartender also helped her off the stool and didn't charge for the milk.

The video Ben Anderson shared on Twitter shows Myla, sitting patiently while the bartender “fixed her drink”.

A three-year-old was called a “real independent queen” after a video of her patiently sitting at a hotel’s bar waiting for a glass of milk went viral.

Ben Anderson tweeted that he was vacationing with his family in Croatia and his three-year-old daughter was playing in the pool. She asked her parents for some milk and when told that they had forgotten to carry a bottle of milk, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She marched out of the pool and decided to asked for a bottle of milk at the poolside bar. When she was told that they only serve milk in glasses, the girl replied, “A glass is fine.”

Anderson shared the video on Twitter which shows her sitting patiently while the bartender “fixed her drink”. He said that the bartender also helped the girl off her stool and didn’t charge for the milk.

Watch the video here:

Many on Twitter praised the child for taking charge of the situation:

