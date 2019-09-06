Watch: Three-year-old waiting patiently for ‘drink’ at bar goes viral

A three-year-old was called a “real independent queen” after a video of her patiently sitting at a hotel’s bar waiting for a glass of milk went viral.

Ben Anderson tweeted that he was vacationing with his family in Croatia and his three-year-old daughter was playing in the pool. She asked her parents for some milk and when told that they had forgotten to carry a bottle of milk, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She marched out of the pool and decided to asked for a bottle of milk at the poolside bar. When she was told that they only serve milk in glasses, the girl replied, “A glass is fine.”

Anderson shared the video on Twitter which shows her sitting patiently while the bartender “fixed her drink”. He said that the bartender also helped the girl off her stool and didn’t charge for the milk.

Watch the video here:

My daughter is actually something else. We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AxhKZK1Soj — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 26, 2019

Many on Twitter praised the child for taking charge of the situation:

She knows what she wants and knows how to get it. Hats off to her. Doubt my 11 year old would’ve had the guts to go get a drink. — MG Vaciago (@mgvaciago) August 26, 2019

She looks like she’s had a long hard day 😂😂😂😂 — sabby ranks (@SabszSoundsz) August 27, 2019

Make it a double…I’ve had a day. pic.twitter.com/oyGPU9iZzC — His Dudeness (@ZJudkins) August 28, 2019

This pose set the tone baby!!😂😂😂 READY! Lol! pic.twitter.com/gUwhTHC75P — PearLFect DahL, MA. (@Btallie) August 27, 2019

In her head she like ‘this man had one job *sigh* I’ve had to get out the pool for this smh’ loool — Leo Season 🦁♌ (@Nonchalant_O) August 27, 2019

That head nod 😩 mamma was serious about that milk 😂😂 — Juliet 🥀 (@adriftinwords) August 27, 2019

She looks like you have both betrayed her, and I fully get it and support her — Tolly (@tolly_t) August 26, 2019