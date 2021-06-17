scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Hippo crushes whole watermelon in one bite, netizens can't get enough

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2021 10:01:36 am
'Timothy' the hippopotamus from the San Antonio Zoo in Texas.

Nothing spells summer like a sweet and juicy watermelon. And this viral video of a hippopotamus crushing a watermelon using its powerful jaws is exactly what netizens need to brighten up their summer.

A video of the animal, which was shared by San Antonio Zoo, features ‘Timothy’ the hippo being given a huge watermelon. However, moments later, the animal closes its mouth and crushes the whole fruit with its jaws. “What better way to kick off summer than a good old fashioned hippo watermelon smash?” read the caption of the post by the Texas-based zoo on Twitter.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has also been reshared multiple times on various social media platforms as netizens can’t seem to get enough of it.

This is not Timothy’s first claim to fame. The hippo has been in the news multiple times in the past and has an active Twitter handle. Recently, he was in the news for his dolphin-like performance at the Texan zoo.

