Watch: A man challenged Tulsi Gabbard to a push-up contest, and he lost

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard got into an impromptu push-up challenge during a Town Hall meeting recently and emerged victorious. The representative from Hawaii was taking questions from attendees in New Hampshire, when a man asked her if she could take on Joe Biden in push-ups.

“Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a push-up contest even if they’re in walkers. Do you think you could take him?” the man asked referencing when former US vice-president challenged an 83-year-old retired farmer to do push-ups with him in the middle of an Iowa town hall last month.

“My educated and informed guess would be yes … But I would take most people to a push-up challenge,” Gabbard, a combat veteran who served in Iraq and a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard replied.

Accepting the challenge, the congresswoman donning her white pantsuit and heels got into a push-up battle as onlookers cheered. And after few minutes of sweating it out on the stage, her opponent collapsed and rolled over.

One of those memorable New Hampshire Primary moments: @TulsiGabbard challenged to a push-up contest at a Manchester Town Hall. She wins. #nhpolitics #fitn #wmur pic.twitter.com/bW2i7p28Ty — Jean Mackin (@JeanWMUR) January 17, 2020

Winning the bout, the congresswoman couldn’t be happier and later told the man to “have fun,” after shaking his hand.

