Watch: Dapper duck ‘runs’ New York marathon, netizens can’t have enough of it

A duck seems to have caught all the attention at a marathon in New York after it decided to run along with the participants. A video of the adorable moment has gone viral on social media, leaving many amused.

“A duck ran the New York Marathon at the weekend Duck. Yes, you read that right,” read the caption of the tweet shared by Athletics Weekly along with a video of the running waterfowl. Interestingly, the bird also wore red ‘duck shoes’ and even has an Instagram page ‘seducktive’ dedicated to it.

“I ran the NY marathon!! I’ll get even better next year! 🦵 Thanks to all the humans that were cheering for me!!” read the caption of the original clip shared on the Instagram game.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.9 million views online. While it is not clear whether the duck completed the marathon, the clip triggered a plethora of reactions online with many left amused by the unique participant.