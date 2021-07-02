Video: Walmart employee tackles deer that wandered into store

The deer was tackled so that it wouldn’t run through the aisles.

A deer who wandered into a Walmart store in Wisconsin was tackled to the ground by an employee and the video of the incident is now making the rounds on social media.

The video shows the fearless employee pinning the animal to the ground. The incident happened on June 23 in Baraboo.

According to 6Abc News, the deer was tackled so that it wouldn’t run through the aisles. Though the animal tried to wriggle out of the grip, the employee managed to restrain the deer till other staff members opened a back door for its exit. As per local reports, both the employee and the deer did not sustain injuries.

Watch the video here:

When a deer got loose inside a Wisconsin Walmart, one brave employee pinned it with her bare hands until coworkers could rush to open a back door. According to reports, the deer was then released outside safely. pic.twitter.com/a3rzY9wMkg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 30, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This was not the first time a deer was spotted inside a store. Days ago, another deer made its way inside a grocery store, in Atlanta, Georgia. Employees reportedly had to call the fire department to get the animal out of the store.