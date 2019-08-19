Watch: Cop saves two-week-old baby from choking, Internet calls her a ‘hero’

The internet is hailing a cop as a hero after she rescued a two-week-old baby from choking. A video tweeted out by the Danville VA police department shows officer Melissa Carey running to the baby’s rescue after the infant chokes and stops breathing. Watch the terrifying video here:

Casually eating lunch-to saving a baby’s life-all in the day’s work of a law enforcement officer. Today Off. Melissa Carey rescued a two-week-old who was choking and had stopped breathing. The mother stated that, “If it was not for Off. Carey, my baby would not be here.” pic.twitter.com/hKWALL8TNr — Danville VA Police (@DanvillePD) August 13, 2019

Carey was casually having lunch at a restaurant when a waitress came running for help after a two-week-old infant stopped breathing. The footage shows the officer running to the distressed infant and immediately beginning first aid. The infant soon started breathing normally in the officer’s arms.

The department also did not forget to tweet out a picture of the officer and the infant, who is reportedly doing fine now. Later, the mother said if it wasn’t for the officer, her child would not be here. Shared on Facebook and Twitter, the post soon went viral and netizens hailed the cop’s presence of mind and quick action.