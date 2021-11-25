Watch: 82-year-old woman hangs upside down from clothes rack after falling from 19th floor

In a shocking video, an 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down from a clothes rack after falling from the 19th floor of a building in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Immediate intervention by firefighters miraculously saved the woman. The firefighters tied a rope to the woman and managed to pull her down to the 18th floor and save her.

Reports said that the elderly woman was hanging clothes before she dangerously fell from the 19th floor. Netizens heaved a sigh of relief after watching that the woman has been rescued without getting any serious injuries and lauded the firefighters.

Watch the video here:

An 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down from a clothes rack after falling from the 19th floor of a building in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. pic.twitter.com/Y4yvFRNBo8 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 23, 2021

The hair-raising video posted by South China Morning Post on Twitter has garnered 1,02,000 views so far. It was posted on November 23 and has taken the internet by storm.

A Twitter user, Asokan K B commented, “What a miraculous escape” while another user, Sunil Chowta said, “Wonderful job by the Firefighters.”

Dangerous — Suresh Shinde (@SureshS11879706) November 24, 2021

Timely help saves old women from falling. — Tweeter user (@Tweeter56741102) November 24, 2021