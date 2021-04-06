Watch: 82-year-old fights off man trying to steal his car

In the 1.25-minute clip shared on YouTube, a masked man dressed in black is seen lurking around the vehicle parked at the gas station.

An 82-year-old man has won praise online after he attempted to fight off a carjacker who tried to steal his vehicle. A video of the incident went viral on social media after it was shared by Atlanta Police Department while requesting people to identify the perpetrator.

In the 1.25-minute clip shared on YouTube, a masked man dressed in black is seen lurking around the vehicle parked at the gas station. Moments later, he takes out a gun and demands the octogenarian to give him his car keys. The victim first leans into the vehicle to get his keys, but he soon retaliates and fights off the suspect. The masked man then escapes.

“On 3/11/2021, the male shown in this video attempted to rob an 82-year-old man pumping gas. The suspect and victim fought briefly. The suspect ultimately fled the scene after he was unable to start the victim’s car,” read the video description shared by the official account of the police department.