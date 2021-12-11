Watch: 77-year-old man with cancer learns to dance on ice; steals the show

Age is just a number, and wholesome content on the internet is a great reminder of this.

A video of a septuagenarian ice skating with his teacher has delighted many online, inspiring others to pursue hobbies they didn’t get to do earlier.

Own Trail CEO Rebekah Bastian recently shared a beautiful video of her father, who is battling stage 4 cancer, dancing in the ring to soulful music. “He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher,” the woman wrote while sharing the clip.

“For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new…” Bastian added, hoping the video would inspire others.

My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher. For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SZ3FmbNGE — Rebekah Bastian (@rebekah_bastian) December 9, 2021

Talking to Fox 13, Rebekah said he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020 and had been battling chronic lymphatic leukemia (CLL) for the past two and a half years. Moved by the performance caught on camera by her mother, she posted it on Twitter because she felt everyone “could use a little bit of optimism.”

As the clip went viral, garnering over 2.5 million views, the elderly man had a tongue-in-cheek reply. “Oh, how nice. I always wanted to be a famous athlete!” he said.

Just told my dad he went viral. His response: “Oh, how nice. I always wanted to be a famous athlete!” 😂😂😂😍😍😍😍 — Rebekah Bastian (@rebekah_bastian) December 9, 2021

Rebekah told local media her father had been ice skating as a hobby for nearly a decade, but he started taking lessons about three years ago. “He gets an idea into this head about something new to learn or try and he just does it. Like, why not learn? He’s a very ‘learn by doing’ sort of person and doesn’t perceive a lot of barriers for himself, which, I really admire,” she said.

The sweet video left many emotional online, who couldn’t stop gushing about his moves on the ring.

Sound *was* on, and I’d say I did “feel the feelings”; moved to tears, here. Bravo, Rebekah’s Dad 👏 Thank you, both ❤️❤️ — SarahW (@SarahWooaahh) December 10, 2021

I learned to skate when I was young, I am 63 now and I don’t think I could manage what your dad did…his sense of style is pretty good too. — Gaye Dalton (@GayeDalton) December 9, 2021

This is one of the most magical things I’ve seen, thank you for sharing this with all of us, ❤️ — DR. KRUPALI 🇺🇸 (@krupali) December 9, 2021

My mother, who refused to sit in the front of a segregated bus in Baltimore in 1946 when she was 29, took up martial arts in her 70s. She was thrown off the bus. I said, “You were an activist!” She looked astonished and said, “Not at all. It’s just that segregation was so rude.” — Susan Stefan (@Imissbarack1) December 9, 2021

I love this! My dad is 92 and still drives and works out at his local Y when he can. As a 64-year-old myself, it inspires me to see people like our dads prove that age really can be just a number. Lots of love and cheers for your dad as he (I’d bet) continues to beat the odds! — Linda (@Snowflake_THIS) December 9, 2021