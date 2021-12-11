scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: 77-year-old man with cancer learns to dance on ice; steals the show

Moved by the performance caught on camera by her mother, she posted it on Twitter because she felt everyone "could use a little bit of optimism."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 11, 2021 12:10:04 pm
Video of a senior man dancing with his ice skating teacher is melting hearts online.

Age is just a number, and wholesome content on the internet is a great reminder of this.

A video of a septuagenarian ice skating with his teacher has delighted many online, inspiring others to pursue hobbies they didn’t get to do earlier.

Own Trail CEO Rebekah Bastian recently shared a beautiful video of her father, who is battling stage 4 cancer, dancing in the ring to soulful music. “He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher,” the woman wrote while sharing the clip.

“For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new…” Bastian added, hoping the video would inspire others.

Talking to Fox 13, Rebekah said he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020 and had been battling chronic lymphatic leukemia (CLL) for the past two and a half years. Moved by the performance caught on camera by her mother, she posted it on Twitter because she felt everyone “could use a little bit of optimism.”

As the clip went viral, garnering over 2.5 million views, the elderly man had a tongue-in-cheek reply. “Oh, how nice. I always wanted to be a famous athlete!” he said.

Rebekah told local media her father had been ice skating as a hobby for nearly a decade, but he started taking lessons about three years ago. “He gets an idea into this head about something new to learn or try and he just does it. Like, why not learn? He’s a very ‘learn by doing’ sort of person and doesn’t perceive a lot of barriers for himself, which, I really admire,” she said.

The sweet video left many emotional online, who couldn’t stop gushing about his moves on the ring.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News