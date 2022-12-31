scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Watch: 48-hour timelapse video of blizzard in 60 seconds

The one-minute video has garnered 2.6 million views since being shared two days ago on Twitter.

blizzard timelapse video, timelapse video of blizzard, blizzard in us, snowstorm video, indian expressNetizens were astounded to watch the clip and many were left scared.

Amid a devastating blizzard, which wreaked havoc in New York last week causing at least 28 deaths and is being touted as the worst winter storm in more than 50 years, an old video showing a 48-hour timelapse video of a blizzard that hit Northern Virginia has gone viral on social media.

The one-minute video has garnered 2.6 million views since being shared two days ago on Twitter.

The beginning of the clip shows a tarred road with parked vehicles, houses, trees and a chair on the grassland. The snow starts falling and covers the entire region. Towards the end of the video, thick layers of snow engulf the region, making it difficult for one to comprehend what lies beneath.

Netizens were astounded to watch the clip and many were left scared. A user commented, “Amazing … Well recorded.” Another user wrote, “Couldn’t pay me to live in places like this I would die.” A third user commented, “Wow that is a crazy amount of snow!”

The video was initially shared on YouTube channel Worse Than Chiggers on January 25, 2016. Reports said the blizzard in 2016 produced up to three feet of snow in parts of Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States.

Recently, a drone video shared by Weather Nation showed snow up to the height of SUVs that engulfed Buffalo city in New York in the aftermath of the blizzard. Several houses were also seen fully covered in sheets of snow.

Several vehicles abandoned in ditches had to be removed and rescue vehicles were also trapped in the extreme weather, as per a New York Times report. Western New York apparently suffered the worst of the fierce blizzard that left the rest of the United States in bitter cold.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 12:55 IST
