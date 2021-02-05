Watch: 4-year-old’s celebratory send-off from hospital after battling COVID-19 for months

scorecardresearch
Stella Martin was discharged from the University of New Mexico Hospital last month, the facility said, along with the video of the send off, which has won hearts on twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 1:33:07 pm
The video delight many on Twitter. Several others also took to the comment section wishing the 4 year old a speedy recovery.

In a heart-warming video, healthcare workers in New Mexico City were seen giving a 4-year-old girl a celebratory send off as she left the hospital after nearly nine months of treatment for COVID-19.

Stella Martin was discharged from the University of New Mexico Hospital last month, the facility said on Twitter, along with the video of the send off, which has won hearts on social media.

“After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital,” the facility wrote, along with the video. In the video, a healthcare worker is seen wheeling the girl out as people clap and cheer on.

Take a look here:

“We celebrate her recovery and the hard work and dedication of our health care team who work tirelessly to help patients like her,” the post further read.

The video delighted many on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to Good Morning America, Martin had asthma, a condition known to cause severe symptoms for people infected with the COVID-19 virus.

It is believed that she contracted the virus from her father, who passed away in April last year, battling complications from the virus.

The news report also said that the 4-year-old suffered a collapsed lung and was in a week long coma.

