Video captures 14-yr-old skier dangling from chairlift at New York ski resort and her rescue

A video captured a teenage skier’s ordeal after she was left dangling from a chairlift in New York. She was later rescued with ski patrol members using a safety tarpaulin.

The video shows the 14-year-old skier slipping from her chair over a slope. However, the hood of her jacket got snagged on the chair and she ended up hanging for nearly two minutes at the Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua, New York.

The resort’s crew spotted her and responded quickly. They helped break her fall using a safety tarpaulin stretched out below.

“I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling,” Jacklyn Hoch, a witness who recorded the terrifying scene told Storyful.

“She was okay. She wasn’t injured. She was able to stand up and walk away,” another witness Noah Wilson told Good Morning America. He said onlookers cheered and applauded after the rescue. The girl’s sister told the TV show that she hadn’t suffered any injuries.

The resort told Spectrum News in a statement that it has catch tarpaulins at each chairlift designed just for this type of situation.

Bristol Mountain’s general manager Daniel Fuller said that the resort will do its own internal investigation into the incident.