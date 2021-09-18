Watch: 12-year-old goes viral for calling out homophobia while playing his video game

It’s not unusual to see boys talking on headphones while playing their favourite video game. However, one 12-year-old is winning the internet for a rather serious issue: educating his friends on homophobia.

People are impressed how the boy busts some myths and calls out prejudices, while firing shots in a Call of Duty: Warzone match, without missing a beat.

In a video captured from behind, the young boy is heard criticising his friends for not supporting gay people and slamming their opinions on the LGBTQ+ community. He moves ahead and also tries to inform them that if someone identifies as LGBTQ, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are gay, adding that the acronym LGBTQ stands for “more than just gay”.

The video was shared by TikToker @bummblebee__ recently on the app but it got wider attention when it was shared on Twitter.

This 12-year-old boy calls out homophobia while playing video games and it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/5SAtulC4Oa — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 17, 2021

“So you are saying that if you are trans you are basically just still a guy?” he asks them, before adding, “It’s their decision, what’s the matter with that?”

“If someone was gay, you’d stop being friends with them?” the boy is heard asking, while telling his friends that his sister, who was shooting the video, is homosexual.

Talking to Daily Dot, the girl who filmed the conversation said they were really proud of their brother when they overheard him defending LGBTQ people to his friends. Adding that they talk with him regularly about LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement, they added: “It was really nice knowing that he listens.”

The viral clip has garnered millions of views on TikTok and has spread on other platforms as well, where the boy has been earning plaudits for standing up for his sister and other LGBTQ+ people.

