Watch: 12-year-old girl punches tree with her bare knuckles in jaw-dropping video

Age doesn’t determine strength and a 12-year-old boxer is showing that. Evnika Saadvakass from Russia has gained fame online for her boxing prowess after videos of her throwing a flurry of punches on a tree went viral.

Evnika is trained by her father, Rustram Saadvakass, who is a professional boxing coach. Reportedly, he recognised his daughter’s talent and interest in boxing when she was just four years old. Speaking to media about her daughter’s talent, Saadvakass said, “When Evnika was four, I noticed she was showing these beautiful moves. She was so attentive and hardworking. It’s a good sign of character. I saw the first spark of what I needed to develop.”

Watch Little Evnika Saadvakass also known as the ‘World’s Strongest Girl’ punching down a tree using her Amazing boxing skills. Shes has been training hard since she was three and dreams of becoming a professional boxer one day. pic.twitter.com/A4ERWjB57b — Quarantine Traders (@QuarantineTrad1) January 8, 2022

Evnika now trains with her seven siblings and father five times a week in Russia’s Voronezh area. Her mother, Ania Saadvakass, is a former gymnast and the only one in the family who is not a boxer.

In 2020, seven-year-old Rory van Ulft shocked the world with her ability to deadlift 80 kilograms. She became the youngest person to win USA Weightlifting Youth National Championship.