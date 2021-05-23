Watch: 11-year-old girl fights off kidnapper wielding knife

"What a strong and brave girl, goes to show that the strength of a child can exceed our expectations," read one of the many comments on the post.

A scary video of an 11-year-old fighting a man who tried to kidnap her in the US has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens petrified.

The incident, which was recorded on surveillance footage, features the girl waiting for her school bus when a white SUV stops near her and a man hops out with a knife in his hand. She is then seen grabbing her backpack and trying to run away from the man. However, the man soon catches hold of the girl and tries to drag her towards her vehicle as she continues to fight him.

The man, who was identified as 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga, was arrested by the police and charged with attempted kidnapping of a person under 13 and aggravated assault and battery, The Washinton Post reported. Moreover, the man’s past records suggested “his intention to commit a heinous crime” the news website reported. The girl reported no serious injury post the incident.

Watch the video here:

“I cannot help to think that this could have ended very differently,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference, the news website reported. “Had this 11-year-old victim not thought to fight and to fight and to just never give up, then this could have ended terribly.”

In an interview with NBC, the 11-year-old said that she had smeared blue “slime” on the man’s face so he could be recognised by the police. “I was able to get the slime onto his upper arm and a little bit on his lower arm,” Alyssa said. “I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him,” she added.

Since the virality of the clip, many have lauded the young girl’s reaction. “What a strong and brave girl, goes to show that the strength of a child can exceed our expectations,” read one of the many comments on the post.