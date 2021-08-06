To mark 100th birthday, Florida woman lifts weights, becomes world’s oldest powerlifter

While the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo has gripped the attention of people around the globe, a 99-year-old Florida woman just set a Guinness World Records (GRW) as the oldest powerlifter (female). Now, her video for the official attempt has left netizens highly impressed.

To celebrate her 100th birthday on August 8, Edith Murway-Traina showed off her strength for Guinness World Records 2022, impressing judges and netizens alike.

“Lifting weights upwards of 40-150 pounds, Edith is smashing the competitive powerlifting circuit, dazzling viewers and judges alike with her graceful lifts,” GWR wrote on its official website recognising her.

Watch the video here:

“We knew she probably was one of the oldest but were shocked (and very proud of her) to be told she holds a world record. Our entire family is honoured that our mother is a record holder, and Guinness World Records has given her this honour,” her daughter Honey Cottrell told GWR.

Murray, a former dance teacher, was no stranger to physical training but it was because of her close friend, Carmen Gutworth that she grew interested in weightlifting in her 90s.

To mark her 100th birthday she officially entered the competition. (Source: GWR)

“She likes to say that she was dragged into the gym, kicking and screaming. She was not. You don’t drag her anywhere,” Gutwurth said.

“All you have to do is suggest any activity to Edith and she’s right there,” Gutwurth added.

Murray says that she went to the gym on a regular basis and she enjoyed challenging herself to get a little bit better every day.

“I was 91 and I started lifting on a regular basis. I never imagined I would be lifting on a regular basis,” Murray was quoted.

“I hadn’t expected awards or anything and the first time I got a trophy and I thought, that’s pretty neat,” Murray said adding that as a performer and dancer applause was a very important part of her enjoyment.

“I think in my 90s I became more aware of the need that people have to be recognised for who they are, what they are and how they are and it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.”