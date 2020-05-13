10-year-old makes ‘hug curtain’ to embrace grandparents, video moves netizens

Little Paige’s gesture moved people online and many said they will adopt her idea to do the same with their family. (Source: Lindsay Lindsay/ Facebook) Little Paige’s gesture moved people online and many said they will adopt her idea to do the same with their family. (Source: Lindsay Lindsay/ Facebook)

To ensure the social distancing norms during the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t stop her from embracing her grandparents, a girl came up with a ‘hug curtain’ that allows her to do so without risking the spread of the virus.

The girl, who was identified as Paige, saw some videos on the internet that showed people using high-grade plastic to hug their loved ones. So, using some supplies at home, the 10-year-old from Riverside in California designed one for her family to get a long overdue hug from her ‘nana’ and ‘papa’.

By modifying a shower curtain, and with some innovative use of zip-lock pouches and glue, she made the ‘hug curtain’.

“She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa.. this girl is so freaking amazing ❤️ and we were so happy to be able to hug them!!” the little girl’s mother wrote while sharing the video on Facebook.

“She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it,” her mother Lindsay Okray told ABC News.

Okray, who works as a nurse in the coronavirus unit at Riverside Community Hospital, was also excited to take part since she has had to stay away from others as a precaution.

